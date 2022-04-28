5 likely reasons why LIC’s IPO valuation got trimmed

That is as good as signalling that the issuer, the government in this case, has been pragmatic or alive to the dynamics of the primary market in terms of demand, pricing and valuation. The government has now settled for divestment of a lower offcut (3.5%) of its holdings. The offer now is to sell 22.13 crore shares in a price band of ₹902 to ₹949 to raise over ₹21,000 crore, thus valuing LIC at a little over ₹6 lakh crore. That’s in contrast to the original plan to sell 5% of its equity to mobilize more than ₹60,000 crore last fiscal. The course correction may also have to do with the appetite and scrutiny of institutional investors, especially global ones, analysts and the volatility in the markets.

