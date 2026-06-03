How $750 million in venture style funding could unlock 100 non-profit unicorns in India

Non-profit ‘unicorns’ are emerging as a powerful pathway to large-scale social change. These are rare organizations that positively impact at least 1 million people.
This includes direct impact. Educate Girls has enrolled 2 million rural girls in school through community volunteers, for example. And then, there is their indirect impact. PRS Legislative Research’s research briefs for lawmakers, for instance, have led to better laws that affect millions.
What’s common to them is a search for innovative ways to reduce the marginal cost of reaching each additional person. They signal a shift from service delivery to a product mindset, where the ‘product’ could be a policy tool, a government scheme playbook, a community lever or a demand-led model.
India has built 130+ startups that fuel economic growth. For example, Zerodha, a startup, gives 16 million citizens easy access to public financial markets. India must now build 100+ non-profit ‘unicorns’ (defined by scalable impact rather than enterprise value) to deliver population-scale social change.