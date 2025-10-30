Tough task: The 8th Pay Commission must bat for public capacity but within fiscal limits
The latest pay panel has a tough task ahead of it now that its terms of reference have been set by the government. Fiscal caution is point No. 1 but India must enhance governance capacity. To get it right, the panel should put various aspects of public employment to close scrutiny.
On 28 October, the Union cabinet finalized the terms of reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission, which has been tasked with submitting its report in 18 months. Its recommendations, if accepted, will be effective from 1 January 2026. Such panels are set up once every 10 years to examine pay scales, retirement benefits and other service conditions for employees of the central government.