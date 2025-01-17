Opinion
Corporate calls to work overtime take home labour for granted
Summary
- Advocacy of an extended work-week usually assumes that home chores will be done by someone else. People must rely on either low-paid household workers toiling under harsh conditions or unpaid work—usually done by women. This isn’t sustainable.
Distractions are a constant in our age, while productivity is that gleaming arch on the horizon that seems farther away the closer we get.
