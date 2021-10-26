A $1 trillion Tesla almost makes you feel for the other car giants: Chris Bryant

Volvo sold almost 800,000 vehicles in the past 12 months — around the same as Tesla — and though its electric volumes are currently modest, it’s vowed that by 2025 half of its sales will be electric and by 2030 they all will be. It also owns a nearly 50% stake in Polestar, an impressive all-electric startup. Yet Volvo is set be valued at less than $20 billion when its shares begin trading on Friday, around 50 times less than Tesla.