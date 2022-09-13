A 3-point rate gap

India’s latest inflation numbers seem to belie the confidence finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had shown last week in price moderation. According to government data released on Monday, our retail inflation rate quickened to 7% year-on-year in August from 6.7% in July. No doubt, this is still modestly off the eight-year high of 7.79% hit in April, but this rate, a must-watch, has remained above the upper bound of the law-mandated 2-6% range for eight months in a row now. More worryingly, the downward trend seen in June and July now appears to have been fleeting. While Sitharaman can’t be faulted for wanting policy attention turned back to economic growth and job creation as priorities, these need to be achieved on a stable base. The Reserve Bank of India has been raising its policy rates. Yet, its governor’s recent comments on the global war on inflation have made RBI sound less hawkish than it should at this juncture, especially since public expectations can feed the fire. Given the powerful set of interests that might secretly favour a sharp drop in the rupee’s real value, authorities mustn’t appear to be going soft. Let’s aim for the 4% target.

