A balanced approach to waiving interest during moratorium

RBI’s scheme for moratorium of loan has been in debate from the beginning. It raised questions and needed clarifications. The percentage of outstanding loans opted for moratorium was not as high as expected considering the prevailing level of stress. The moratorium opted was more from borrowers under the salaried class and small businesses and others who were pushed to the hilt by the lockdown. Once it was clear to them that they would be required to pay interest on interest, outstanding loans under moratorium saw a considerable decline. It would be preposterous to assume while the lockdown still in force that this decline was attributed to improved cash flow positions of the borrowers.