The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) year-long suspension of futures trading in seven farm commodities seems intended as an inflation-control measure. Global prices of edible crops and oils have been rising fast lately and food-pushed price instability is a domestic concern as well. On Sebi’s orders, exchanges must not allow new deals for the future delivery of wheat, non-Basmati rice, gram, moong pulses, crude palm oil, soyabean, mustard and their derivatives, while existing ones cannot be renewed—they must be allowed to expire or have trade positions squared. This clamp reflects a long-held worry that an uptrend in future market prices could generate artificial inflation as word of it gets around and storable stuff gets hoarded in bulk by hoarders eyeing big profits later on. The usual fear is of a scarcity spiral that feeds on itself. And food security should never be held hostage by the speculative bets of operators looking for a quick buck. Or so argue the fans of such bans. This approach, however, is flawed. The trouble with it is two-fold.

First, overall price stability is meant to be assured by monetary tools, especially with excess money in play, and statist curbs on specific items are clunky substitutes at best and rusty relics of a command economy at worst. To ignore this is to short-sell a major thrust of our economic reforms. And second, a ban on futures trading only acts as a voice muzzle. It silences a market whose role is to condense diverse views on future conditions, as captured by bids, into future prices that can serve as useful signals of what’s up ahead. In that sense, Sebi’s action is akin to silencing the messenger for its message. A futures contract is essentially a promise to buy or sell something at a pre-set price on a later date. It lets buyers lock in future supplies at a known rate and sellers get a fix on their proceeds, thus spreading trades across the year, unlike the spot market. While deliveries occur in another realm, these contracts are traded like any other paper, with the buy/sell calls of traders blending to project prices down the calendar. Speculators abound, no doubt, but they stake money on their sense of where supply and supply are headed, which serve as inputs for likely reflections of reality. The wider our capture of input data, the sharper these rate signals. And if these prices can guide farms to adjust their output levels, all the better.

What about shortages brought on by rising future prices? That this actually happens is doubtful. A panel set up in 2007 by the Centre to probe this problem was unable to find undue inflation caused by futures trading. Although it is true that the supply rigidities of our farm sector can distort prices for long stretches, blame for this is best assigned to a paralytic paradigm of state-directed farming, not the availability of future prices. What we need, thus, are broad agricultural reforms, failing which we must let market prices do whatever signalling they can. By banning futures trading, we gag a source of information, push some trades into shady zones and perversely risk the move being taken as a sign of panic. It is also true that booms in commodity futures rarely translate into bigger earnings for farmers. But this again is down to the weak integration of Indian agriculture with market mechanisms. For too long have we kept farms isolated from forces that have swept other sectors, raising efficiency and incomes along the way. To shed its stagnation, the sector needs more market orientation, not less.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.