A ban on future trades won’t dampen inflation

First, overall price stability is meant to be assured by monetary tools, especially with excess money in play, and statist curbs on specific items are clunky substitutes at best and rusty relics of a command economy at worst. To ignore this is to short-sell a major thrust of our economic reforms. And second, a ban on futures trading only acts as a voice muzzle. It silences a market whose role is to condense diverse views on future conditions, as captured by bids, into future prices that can serve as useful signals of what’s up ahead. In that sense, Sebi’s action is akin to silencing the messenger for its message. A futures contract is essentially a promise to buy or sell something at a pre-set price on a later date. It lets buyers lock in future supplies at a known rate and sellers get a fix on their proceeds, thus spreading trades across the year, unlike the spot market. While deliveries occur in another realm, these contracts are traded like any other paper, with the buy/sell calls of traders blending to project prices down the calendar. Speculators abound, no doubt, but they stake money on their sense of where supply and supply are headed, which serve as inputs for likely reflections of reality. The wider our capture of input data, the sharper these rate signals. And if these prices can guide farms to adjust their output levels, all the better.