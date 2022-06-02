The Indian export ban on wheat in mid-May drew much negative attention. For the record, it is a ban on private sector wheat exports, and leaves open government-to-government contracts. The widespread criticism of the ban was misplaced in my opinion.

Private wheat traders had responded exuberantly to the global demand for wheat following the war in Ukraine. That unpredicted benefit (for India) was countered by the equally unexpected heat wave in April, which scorched the crop in many areas. The pre-heat wave expectation of our wheat harvest was 111 million tonnes. By the third advance estimate released on 19 May, it was lowered to 106 million tonnes, a mere 4.6% below. Even such a reduction became a threat to domestic procurement in the context of the export upsurge.

The wheat procurement season was extended to 31 May in some states and 16 June in others, so as to catch the release of farmers’ wheat stocks held in anticipation of higher prices in future triggered by the export upsurge. In the third year of the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which has been an outstanding success in limiting the pandemic impact on poor households with its free grain additionality to National Food Security Act (NFSA) rations, the government was forced to act and act quickly.

The export halt would have been less jarring if its notification on 13 May, by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), had not been preceded by an announcement the previous day from the same ministry of commerce in which the DGFT is nested of a 10-million-tonne wheat export target. A case of intra-ministerial crossed wires.

Economists routinely condemn sudden policy reversals because these erode trust in government. However, in this case, it was the least damaging of options before the government. Truncating the free foodgrain additionality would have been an even more disastrous betrayal of public trust. Indeed, on 20 May, Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund called on all governments to prioritize protection of the poor from the global rise in world food prices. That is exactly what the PMGKAY does.

To have provided farmers a bonus above the Minimum Support Price of ₹250 per quintal, so as to outcompete export demand, would have been a fiscally disastrous additionality to the food subsidy. In the midst of a fiscal watch on public debt levels, and a legally enacted inflation watch, all avenues were blocked other than a ban on free-flowing wheat exports. Even with that, the ratio of wheat to rice allocations under the NFSA, calibrated to regional preferences, was done to reduce the pressure on wheat stocks.

International calls to reverse the ban continue. At a high-level ministerial meeting in New York on ‘Global Food Security: Call to Action’, India was reminded of its global responsibilities, especially in the context of its upcoming role as chair of the G-20. The issue figured prominently in a meeting of the UN Security Council. And of course, it will come up at the G-7 meeting later this month in Germany.

At what point is a democratically elected government expected to prioritize global food security over the food security of its own people? Remember that the immediate trigger was the scorching of ripening wheat grain in a foretaste of global warming. Where is the climate finance that those same guardians of global security were supposed to commit themselves to?

The setting of global targets and monitoring of individual country contributions cannot be selectively done by a powerful subset of countries. Countries outside that exclusive subset have to be allowed to retreat from commitments to the free flow of exports if their domestic imperatives compel them to do so, in response to destabilizing forces set in motion by other countries.

It has been argued by some that wheat has only a small weight in the consumer price index (CPI). That weight is an average over incredibly diverse consumption baskets across the country, including large swathes where wheat is not consumed at all. Also, that static base weight in the CPI does not capture the dynamic adjustment of consumption shares when a price-inelastic essential like wheat experiences a price spike. The NFSA covers only two-thirds of the population.

The wheat export ban signalled cognizance by the government of the need for multiple actions to stem inflation. It was followed, soon after on 21 May by cuts in the road and infrastructure cess on diesel and petrol of roughly 7-8 %. That and the higher fertilizer subsidy will together cost the exchequer ₹2.1 trillion. There will also be fiscal costs of other elements in that package like the enhanced subsidy for cooking gas and selected import duty cuts on inputs going into plastics and iron and steel, and the subsequent dribble of import duty reductions on cooking oil, with more probably on the way.

Critics may cavil at some details. But the principle is clear. The global community must be even-handed in its recognition of domestic policy imperatives in the face of other countries in the global arena going rogue.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist