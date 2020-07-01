Opinion | A ban that has set the clock ticking for local enterprise

Let’s consider a role-reversed scenario. The proverbial Great Firewall of China is an iron-clad combination of regulations and technologies that constrict to and fro movement of information, content and data in China. It would be virtually impossible for, say, Chingari (an Indian version of TikTok) to operate in China without its majority ownership passing into Chinese hands. Whatsapp has been banned in China for years. The local alternative, WeChat, has over a billion users and is likely to pose decent competition to WhatsApp. China also proscribes the use of Facebook, YouTube, Google, Instagram, Wikipedia, Spotify, Google Maps and most other services that we use almost every day. There are equivalent Chinese services for each, many of which are bigger and better. Even Canada, France and the EU have some heavy-handed content regulations that have forced even large digital companies to make special concessions. The world will largely understand the ban that India has imposed.