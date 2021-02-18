A bet on reforms-driven growth despite India’s fiscal compression

The second requirement is an expenditure allocation shift in favour of capital expenditure, income support and social services. The allocation for capital expenditure at over 14% of total expenditure is not only much higher than the 10% allocated in 2020-21, an abnormal year, but also higher than the 13% actual share in 2019-20. However, allocations have been slashed from ₹4.2 trillion in 2020-21 to ₹2.4 trillion in 2021-22 for food subsidy and from ₹1.1 trillion to ₹0.7 trillion for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. The PM-Kisan allocation has remained the same at ₹0.65 trillion, implying a reduction in real terms. The allocation for education and related activities is only 5.6% more than in the last normal year 2019-20, again implying a reduction in real terms. The allocation for health at ₹70 trillion is much higher than ₹29 trillion in 2019-20, but virtually all of it is on account of the covid vaccination programme ( ₹35,000 crore). The significant increases in other health-related expenditures such as water supply and sanitation are mainly on account of grant awards of the 15th Finance Commission. This parsimonious treatment of income support and social spending is the weakest aspect of this budget.