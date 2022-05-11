A better globalization could rise from hyper-globalization’s ashes

With hyper-globalization now having collapsed, scenarios for the world economy run the gamut. The worst outcome, recalling the 1930s, would be withdrawal by countries (or groups of countries) into autarky. A less bad but still ugly possibility is that the supremacy of geopolitics means that trade wars and economic sanctions become a permanent feature of international trade and finance. The first scenario seems unlikely—as the world economy is more interdependent than ever and the economic costs would be huge—but we certainly cannot rule out the second.