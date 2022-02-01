A budget that aims for post-revival expansion

The budget’s centrepiece is its ₹7.5 trillion proposal for capital expenditure, which will take up nearly every fifth rupee it spends next fiscal year. Given the “flexible" approach employed by the Centre, this outlay could be used tactically as an economic prop before private funds get ploughed in. But then, that will call for speedy spending. As for reformist moves, a worthy effort aims to ease exit paths for insolvent businesses, a follow-up of earlier bankruptcy reforms. Sovereign green bonds for climate action, an e-rupee run by the Reserve Bank of India, a crypto tax that also happens to relieve holders of anxiety over a possible ban, and India Post’s transition from postal to bank services, not to forget a technology tilt in new initiatives, could also be counted among ‘reforms’ outlined in this budget. Even if they lack the ‘big bang’ aura of structural change, they could plausibly alter things in favour of our economy. The clearance of compliance cobwebs, meanwhile, has been a work-in-progress that Sitharaman indicated would carry on. Asset sales remain on the agenda, too, though with a realistic goal for a change. Even if taxation policy is left riddled with complexity, it’s a fair record. What can’t escape notice, however, are tariff tweaks. These may well be aimed at a ‘self-reliant India’ and portrayed as part of a resilience plan, but they suggest another move inward all the same.