A cap-and-trade system will help slash emissions more efficiently
It will equalize the marginal cost of reducing emissions across sectors and also generate some revenue for the government
The announcement that India would reach net zero emissions by 2070 has triggered much discussion on what needs to be done in different sectors. This is a good start; the transition will require government support and policy intervention in many sectors and ministries should work to evolve a credible and internally consistent medium-term strategy consistent with that long-term objective.