A cap on capitalism: Is it time for India to debate one?
Summary
- The idea of a wealth ceiling might seem unworkable and outdated, a relic of socialist thinking, but it still needs to join our policy discourse.
Growing income disparity in an economy like India, with over 800 million people deemed in need of free food from the government, does not augur well for its developmental ambitions. India’s top 1% own 40% of its total wealth, by one estimate, while the bottom half own just 3%. A recent UN report said the poor in India are unable to afford even basic necessities. Meanwhile, the wealth of the richest individuals has risen sharply in recent years.