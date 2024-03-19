A cap on capitalism: Is it time for India to debate one?

Fourth, address various challenges and potential impacts that can be anticipated well in advance, such as the following: One, as introducing a wealth cap may adversely impact economic incentives for investment, entrepreneurship and innovation, use data analysis to weigh the potential effects on economic growth and productivity. Two, as implementing and administering such a policy requires significant resources and administrative capabilities, ensure accuracy in wealth assessments and the prevention of evasion. Three, any concern over the potential impact on international competitiveness and the potential migration of HNIs and businesses to other countries with relatively favourable tax environments should be evaluated and acted upon accordingly. Four, do an analysis of the impact of a wealth cap on social cohesion, income mobility and wealth distribution. Data on income and wealth inequality trends, poverty rates and social indicators should be considered and closely monitored.