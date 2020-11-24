A cap on UPI transactions could hold digital India back

The cap could affect the achievement of an Atmanirbhar Bharat: In order for Indian businesses, including tech-enabled financial services, to grow and compete at the global level, we need to integrate business processes with the global economy. Indian start-ups, in particular, need tools and infrastructure that lets them gain an international edge. This is part of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as articulated by him on 7 November at the 51st Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi: “More than 50,000 start-ups have been launched since the Start-up India campaign. It is the result of the efforts of the government that patents in the country have increased four times. There has been a five time increase in trademark registration. Along with fintech, start-ups associated with agro, defence and medical sectors are now growing rapidly. Over the years, more than 20 unicorns have been formed by Indians…" Modi envisions a self-reliant India that thrives on innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. But this vision cannot be fulfilled if our policies restrain the growth of a cashless economy.