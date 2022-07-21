A captive customer interface beats outsourcing the job

Amid global recession worries, every large entity must review its model. Should it stick to its outsourcing policy or set up a captive (i.e. in-house) interface with customers on the lines of global business services (GBS)? Yes, having one’s own service centre will take higher capital expenditure and more senior management time (at first), but cost optimization is not always the best way for enterprises to create value. Business chiefs who value short-term gains love the outsourcing model as it can turn their short tenures successful. Outsourcing partners get to grow, but, armed after a few years with unique insights on various aspects of their client’s business, they are able to pitch for the next level of value-added services, as most Indian IT majors have done.

