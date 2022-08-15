A carbon market that suits India would help fight climate change4 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Mitigation is a shared responsibility but the burden of carbon prices can’t be borne uniformly by all
This monsoon session of Parliament concluded with the passing of the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (bit.ly/3pmZHkM) by the Lok Sabha. Among other things, the bill proposes a momentous carbon market framework in India to incentivize carbon emission reduction. The Bill empowers the government to specify a carbon credit trading scheme as well as issue tradable carbon credit certificates. Any other authorized agency may also issue these certificates, as per the Bill. These can be traded by entities registered for the carbon credit trading scheme, which may involve the sale of such credits by entities reducing emissions in excess of the required levels to those unable to meet their reduction requirements. Through a recent article, professor Amit Garg of IIM Ahmedabad has discussed how India could draw upon international experiences in designing its carbon credit market.