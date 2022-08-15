A carbon market that suits India would help fight climate change

Instead, one of the biggest contributors to the world’s cumulative carbon emissions of the last 150 years, the EU, is now using disparities in carbon prices across countries as a tool to justify carbon border taxes. Europe is responsible for around 22% of the world’s carbon emissions, while a country as large as India has contributed only 3%. These taxes are being promoted as a way to prevent supposed carbon leakage from a country with stringent carbon-control policies to those with laxer policies. Seeking to establish a uniform emission trading system, similar regulations and comparable carbon taxes across countries violates the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities set out in the Rio convention and Paris Agreement, which also required developed countries to provide financial resources to assist developing countries in implementing the objectives of the convention. In principle, carbon mitigation should be a shared responsibility, but the burden of carbon prices cannot be shared uniformly by all.