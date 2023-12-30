A case for optimism: 2024 may not be as bleak as is being made out to be
Summary
- Risks remain but the positives are piling on—recession may give global economies a miss; inflation may not be as severe; the Ukraine war is showing signs of nearing an end; oil prices are lower; and sentiment in India remains upbeat
As 2023 winds down, there's a sense that things might not be as dire as we feared. Like its predecessor, this year was marked by ongoing uncertainties. Geopolitical tensions, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the US-China rivalry, complicated economic and policy decisions.