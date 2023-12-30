A case for optimism: 2024 may not be as bleak as is being made out to be

The best piece of good news is that global crude oil has been trending lower. Having dropped to less than $75 a barrel, oil prices are expected to remain soft. US production and supplies are at record levels on the one hand. On the other, the voluntary supply cuts the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia (Opec+) announced in response to weakening demand, especially from China, are unlikely to be implemented with much enthusiasm and, therefore, won’t reduce supplies much.