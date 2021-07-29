A case of manufactured outrage that won’t get far

This is not to belittle the importance of ensuring personal privacy and restricting snooping to legally-authorized cases only. That needs to be ensured—if needed, by a law that is stronger than the one we now have, under which civil servants can authorize wire-taps. However, the burden of my song is that the outrage is largely misplaced and out of proportion to the level of actual invasion of privacy that may—or may not—have happened through the use of Pegasus by various countries and/or private players, assuming they got hold of it. This spyware works by infiltrating mobile phones and using their location and personal data even while surreptitiously controlling microphones or cameras without the user knowing.

