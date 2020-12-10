A case that may reshape rules of the digital game

Few could have foreseen how a digital version of a college yearbook placed online as a live social network in 2004 by a Harvard sophomore called Mark Zuckerberg would grow into a leviathan of a megacorp that evokes awe and anxiety in equal measure. At last count, as claimed, Facebook Inc. had 2.5 billion daily users on its internet platforms. In the third quarter of 2020, it made $7.8 billion on revenues of $21.5 billion. In recent years, the US-based company has been in the glare of public scrutiny for privacy breaches and data-leak scandals, apart from allegations of having enabled the spread of fake news and incendiary messages. On Wednesday, it found itself in the dock for its alleged abuses of monopoly power. America’s Federal Trade Commission and 46 of its 50 states have filed antitrust lawsuits against it. As reported, the chief charge is that it wields its enormous clout to deploy a “buy or bury" strategy aimed at crushing competitive threats. Internal emails and suchlike have been dredged up to establish such an intent in its $1-billion acquisition of photo-sharing app Instagram in 2012 and its $19- billion buy-out two years later of WhatsApp, a chat service that has over two billion people affixed. If Facebook loses in court, those two apps could forcibly be hived off as separate firms, a split-up that would echo AT&T’s 1984 division into “baby bells". This case is far more significant, though—for, it could shape the future of digital-market regulation globally.

The ire that Facebook arouses over other matters must not colour this high-profile case. First principles must prevail. At its core, it is about whether there is a valid cause for market intervention. For this, perhaps two tests could be applied. One, do its platforms serve as public utilities? WhatsApp arguably does. Offices operate on it, distress messages are conveyed via it, and even voice calls have yielded to it. Two, is there a market failure that would justify action? Signs of this look clearer, given the heft of its monopoly. The “network effects" of its apps tend to lock users in. Interactions on these apps dominate the social lives of millions, especially in pandemic times. Going off them is like turning reclusive. But the clincher could be how a free market’s self-corrective mechanism may have failed in the digital sphere. In industrial sectors, the use of material inputs and the effort to reach customers across vast distances impose natural limits on the scale that a business can profitably achieve. After a point, returns begin to fall. Unless there exist entry barriers, this makes space in theory for rivals to enter an arena where juicy profits are being made. In a digital market, however, an app whose development and fixed costs have been covered can virtually sign up everyone online, and at almost no extra cost for every new user. If selling advertisements is its revenue model, then its intake could rise steeply without costs ever catching up.

A disruptive innovation by a startup would then be the market’s only restraint on an internet monopoly. But public utilities—like the sub-optimal ‘qwerty’ keypad—often settle in as habit-forming standards. With network lock-ins, it would be even harder for a better alternative to make headway. Pitches of superior privacy made by WhatsApp clones, for example, could not shake its dominance of how we interact. Still, divvying up Facebook may be too drastic. All said, this case is too important to be settled without careful deliberation.

