A case that may reshape rules of the digital game

The ire that Facebook arouses over other matters must not colour this high-profile case. First principles must prevail. At its core, it is about whether there is a valid cause for market intervention. For this, perhaps two tests could be applied. One, do its platforms serve as public utilities? WhatsApp arguably does. Offices operate on it, distress messages are conveyed via it, and even voice calls have yielded to it. Two, is there a market failure that would justify action? Signs of this look clearer, given the heft of its monopoly. The “network effects" of its apps tend to lock users in. Interactions on these apps dominate the social lives of millions, especially in pandemic times. Going off them is like turning reclusive. But the clincher could be how a free market’s self-corrective mechanism may have failed in the digital sphere. In industrial sectors, the use of material inputs and the effort to reach customers across vast distances impose natural limits on the scale that a business can profitably achieve. After a point, returns begin to fall. Unless there exist entry barriers, this makes space in theory for rivals to enter an arena where juicy profits are being made. In a digital market, however, an app whose development and fixed costs have been covered can virtually sign up everyone online, and at almost no extra cost for every new user. If selling advertisements is its revenue model, then its intake could rise steeply without costs ever catching up.