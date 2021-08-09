A caste census will serve no clear worthy purpose

Given the pace at which key appointments for the sprawling exercise have been made in states, the government seems in some haste to make up for lost time. Any tweak of our census questionnaire at this stage would cause a delay we cannot afford. More importantly, such a significant shift would need deliberation, the outcome of which would be impractical to wait for. This is not to deny the proposal of a caste count its merits. Since job and education quotas go by caste classifications, this identifier does have a bearing on policy. The lack of a proper caste break-up of our population must have impaired the efficiency of our efforts at affirmative action down the decades. The last census with such details was conducted in 1931, which put groups now classified as Other Backward Classes at 52% of India’s population, a figure that is often disputed today. As the fairness of reservation slice-ups has been a matter of contention, perhaps a clearer picture would aid policymakers. Such knowledge, it has been argued, will help the country assure better life outcomes for the disadvantaged. In 2011, the aim of achieving clarity had led India’s previous Congress-led administration to conduct a Socio-Economic Caste Census, but it never released its findings. In 2015, the BJP-led government released all its data except on caste numbers, which it withheld, citing discrepancies.

