A censor board for OTT platforms? Think again.

India’s recent policies have clubbed news media and entertainment channels as a monolith just because they qualify as online streaming platforms. Maybe what the government is concerned about are activists who tend to call themselves “independent media." To avoid looking like China, which restricts journalism, India tends to club the news and entertainment media together. So, among the first things that streaming platforms should achieve is to get India to make a clear distinction between facts and fiction, between journalism and a TV series. This is important because measures that are aimed at news activism should not suffocate entertainment in collateral damage. India does want to control culture, and it also wants to empower those who are offended, but in my view not as dearly as controlling news and activism.

