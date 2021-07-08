A central shake-up that reflects varied concerns

As shake-ups go, it was big. The run-up to the event also saw the exit of at least a dozen other ministers appointed after the BJP’s big victory in the general election of 2019, notably of heavyweights who held the infotech, law, education, labour and information and broadcasting portfolios, which have been turned over to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav and Anurag Thakur respectively. Failure in these fields wasn’t as stark as in healthcare, but they matter for the party’s engagement of stakeholders to effect changes that could face resistance. While civil aviation for former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, who boasts of a Stanford MBA, could be a push for technocratic talent, it’s better seen as a reward for his switchover with a bunch of legislators that enabled the BJP to grab power in Madhya Pradesh. The inclusion of Assam’s Sarbananda Sonowal may have been a pacifier. The regional and caste galleries being played to by the BJP were apparent in the line-up as well. With battleground state Uttar Pradesh (UP) headed for polls next year, a group-identity calculus was evident in those taken aboard from there. The support of Other Backward Classes had been pivotal to the BJP’s rise to power, both in UP and at the Centre, which could explain a tweak of the team’s upper-caste profile in favour of other groups. Finer arithmetic was at work too. Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal was known to have influence over Kurmis, for instance, while R.C.P. Singh’s Janata Dal (United) also has an OBC base. The empowerment of leaders such as Meenakshi Lekhi and Shobha Karandlaje helped signal a better gender balance in the country’s power structure, even as the induction of Shantanu Thakur, a Matua leader from West Bengal, was indicative of an eye on a state considered ‘in play’ by the BJP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}