A century back is not as long ago as it may seem

But, if we are to be rigid about dates, two significant developments from 1922 stand out which should give us some pause for thought. This is the year when the chips of the October 1917 Russian revolution began to fall in place, with the Red Army finally capturing Vladivostok on the eastern coast of Russia’s vast landmass. More significantly, this was a year when the revolution’s architect Vladimir Lenin fell ill and his comrade Josef Stalin was appointed general secretary of the central committee of the Soviet Communist Party. This was crucial because in 1922 Stalin deviated from Lenin’s grand plan for a federal union of states, which had envisaged devolution of power to satellite states, and created a centralized Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, with all power concentrated in the Moscow politburo. After the interregnum of 1990, when these states regained independence, the Russian juggernaut seems to be on the move again, trying to re-establish central control over them, first in Crimea and now in Ukraine. The second major development in 1922 was Weimar Germany’s hyper- inflation, with its currency going from 320 marks to a dollar in the first half of 1922 to 7,400 marks by year-end, resulting in massive unemployment and general impoverishment. This was when Adolf Hitler became the undisputed leader of the Nazi party and leveraged economic distress and the World War snub of Versailles to start amassing popular support for successive putsches. In India, the gruesome Chauri Chaura incident of 1922 strengthened Mahatma Gandhi’s resolve in favour of a non- violent movement to achieve freedom.