Opinion
A CEO’s killing is unpardonable but America’s health insurers must introspect
Summary
- United Health’s chief Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York and the killer’s motive is unknown. But invective aimed at US insurers on social media, even if some of it makes us cringe, suggests they do need to think about the market discontent they face.
When news broke that UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson had been fatally shot on a street outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the public responded with the kind of vitriol usually reserved for America’s most polarizing politicians.
