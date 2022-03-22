A chakravyuh test that an embattled RBI faces

To secure an economic recovery from covid, RBI has been extra ‘accommodative’, having slashed its policy rate to 4% and aimed fluid supplies of credit at specific business sectors. Most of the ₹12 trillion worth of cash injections made over the pandemic period, however, had a “sunset date"; ₹5 trillion of it has already returned, Das said, while the rest is due over the next year or so. In recent months, RBI has also used unusual tools to keep a lid on money market overflows. All this would suggest a fine sense of cash calibration. Also in its favour is the fact that inflation has not breached our upper tolerance limit of 6% for three successive quarters, which would officially qualify as an RBI failure, ever since that target was adopted in 2016. Yet, if our central bank has a special formula to get us out of tight spots, its real test lies ahead. The incline of India’s retail index has been above 6% for the past two months, even as we face a war-triggered oil spike that has sent inflation-targeters elsewhere into a scramble to tighten money and restrain both demand and prices while trying to minimize the resultant pain in terms of job losses. As wage spirals are rarely a worry in India, our labour market enters RBI’s calculus only indirectly—as a loose function of economic growth. But then, pain infliction here typically takes the shape of inflation, which is harsher because it hurts almost everyone, especially the hard-up.