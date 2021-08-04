A check list for trust-based governance in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kargil Diwas call for a Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, a programme to ‘unite India’, was music to my ears for its twin objectives: first, to build trust among all; and second, to work with all in the country. Readers might recall my last column, ‘The world requires a trust-based model of governance’, published on 21 July 2021 (bit.ly/3x5TjzR) that speaks about multilateral issues and how we need to act from the bottom up to achieve our sustainable development goals by 2030. I concluded the piece with the question, which many of us have, of how we can achieve the same in India. Importantly, we need to implement the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan sincerely.