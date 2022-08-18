A Chinese Ship at Hambantota: A reality check for India-Sri Lanka relations

At the same time, there is also clearly an element of support for China within the Sri Lankan political establishment and government institutions. Several Sri Lankan members of parliament, for instance, joined Chinese officials at a ceremonial welcome for the Yuan Wang on 16 August. Meanwhile, claims that permission for the vessel to dock at Hambantota in July was given by the Sri Lankan foreign ministry without seeking the views or clearance of their defence ministry are somewhat hard to believe given that a former Sri Lankan Navy chief, Admiral Jayanth Colombage was the foreign secretary under the Gotobaya Rajapaksa administration. Tagging the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka in a Twitter post, another former senior naval officer and the minister of public security in the previous government, has just declared that he was in favour of the Chinese request.

