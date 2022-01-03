A Chinese threat should not muddle Indian policy

Under an earlier plan announced by Paytm in July 2020, an insurance entity majority-owned by its chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma was to buy RahejaQBE. While this would have ensured an Indian majority in the envisaged insurer, it did not find IRDAI favour. Speculation arose at the time of a call option held on Sharma’s shares by the other parent, which could have negated the equity buffer. Today, even after One97’s public issue last year, only a sliver of its equity is widely held. So, while Swiss Re’s interest in the venture is a novel aspect, Paytm’s revised project does not seem to differ much in terms of parental Chinese participation. Whatever the regulator’s eventual call, this episode illustrates the minefield we have laid in our effort to block Chinese influence in domestic markets deemed sensitive to national security. Paytm’s proposal does not flout FDI limits, and while a haze over the degree of sway that parental investors could exercise may well be a valid opacity concern, the harm it might expose us to has not been spelt out. If actuarial and other Indian data could be put at risk of theft and misuse, then regulations ought to minimize this possibility. After all, leaks can occur from any insurer’s database. What calls for a strict vigil is how investor funds are applied, not their source.