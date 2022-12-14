A civilizational pivot?Don’t hold your breath

Like sunshine bursting through a sky overcast by inflation, war and covid, US government scientists gave us—all humankind, no less—some good news on Tuesday. On 5 December, the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) successfully conducted a contained nuclear fusion that’s said to hold the promise of nearly limitless, safe and clean energy. The world’s largest fusion lab converged 192 laser beams onto a single peapod-size diamond-coated pellet of frozen deuterium and tritium (hydrogen isotopes) encased in a tiny gold cylinder. The lasers heated the fuel pellet to 150 million degrees Celsius (like at the centre of the Sun) to create a gas of free-moving negatively charged electrons and positively charged nuclei, a state of matter known as ‘plasma’. For the first time, scientists were able to contain this plasma (an example of uncontained fusion is the hydrogen bomb), and, crucially, create more energy than was put in by the lasers. Amid much global awe of this “net energy gain", scepticism abounds—and rightly so. The laser shot of nearly 2.1 megajoules did yield about one-and-a-half times that input, but took more than 100 times that energy just to generate those laser beams in the first place. So financially-viable fusion reactors keeping our lights on remain a distant dream.
Still, NIF’s nuclear merger has brightened the chance of fusion being deployed for energy generation someday. Scientists have struggled since the 1950s to get more energy out of fusion than put in, and what was achieved is notable, even historic. Like the use of nuclear fission—atom splitting—to make steam that drives turbines for power generation, fusion is carbon-free. But unlike fission reactors, fusion is also expected to be free of nuclear waste that stays radioactive for centuries. Relieved of its high operational and disposal risks and costs, the global nuclear industry could ride to the planet’s rescue as a climate solution. Right now, regular fission plants may beckon but remain controversial. Unfortunately, a sober and open debate on nuclear energy has never really taken place either in or out of Indian Parliament. Protests fuelled by local fears of radiation and radioactive waste leaching into the sea dominated the discourse over a nuclear power project in Kondakulam, Tamil Nadu, a decade ago, but they were faced down. India currently has plans to commission 20 nuclear power plants by 2031, adding nearly 15,000MW to our current capacity of 6,780MW across 22 plants (under 2% of total power). We didn’t really ramp up nuclear capacity after an import path was cleared by a deal with the US (disaster liability was a sore point with foreign suppliers), but our scientific quest for fusion technology must see no let-up. India is among a handful of countries that are part of ITER, an international nuclear fusion project based in France that hopes to use an experimental ‘Tokamak’ machine instead of laser ignition to achieve net-positive energy from fusion. Experiments are scheduled to begin in December 2025.
The American achievement has been described as a ‘civilizational pivot’ by some scientists, but we must moderate our expectations of what it can do to help the world achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Right now, we must let wind, solar and other sources lead the charge for clean energy. If anything else can chip in, like nuclear fusion, all the better. It will be cherry on the cake. In the meantime, Indian scientists must keep studying how we can clean up our energy mix cheaply and safely.
