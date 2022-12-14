A civilizational pivot?Don’t hold your breath

Still, NIF’s nuclear merger has brightened the chance of fusion being deployed for energy generation someday. Scientists have struggled since the 1950s to get more energy out of fusion than put in, and what was achieved is notable, even historic. Like the use of nuclear fission—atom splitting—to make steam that drives turbines for power generation, fusion is carbon-free. But unlike fission reactors, fusion is also expected to be free of nuclear waste that stays radioactive for centuries. Relieved of its high operational and disposal risks and costs, the global nuclear industry could ride to the planet’s rescue as a climate solution. Right now, regular fission plants may beckon but remain controversial. Unfortunately, a sober and open debate on nuclear energy has never really taken place either in or out of Indian Parliament. Protests fuelled by local fears of radiation and radioactive waste leaching into the sea dominated the discourse over a nuclear power project in Kondakulam, Tamil Nadu, a decade ago, but they were faced down. India currently has plans to commission 20 nuclear power plants by 2031, adding nearly 15,000MW to our current capacity of 6,780MW across 22 plants (under 2% of total power). We didn’t really ramp up nuclear capacity after an import path was cleared by a deal with the US (disaster liability was a sore point with foreign suppliers), but our scientific quest for fusion technology must see no let-up. India is among a handful of countries that are part of ITER, an international nuclear fusion project based in France that hopes to use an experimental ‘Tokamak’ machine instead of laser ignition to achieve net-positive energy from fusion. Experiments are scheduled to begin in December 2025.