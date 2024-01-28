A classic scramble for deposits has erupted among banks again
Summary
- Low interest rates, bank inertia and structural changes have made deposits hard to find in the face of rising credit demand.
Things declared obsolete prematurely have a way of pushing back. A critical component of ‘boring’ banking—ordinary deposits—is having a moment because Indian banks are faced with a depleting deposit stream, thus pushing up costs and squeezing margins. The traditional market for deposits is also undergoing some serious structural changes, which is likely to impact bank performance over the next few quarters.