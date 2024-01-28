A classic scramble for deposits has erupted among banks again

And now, once again, plain-vanilla deposits are back in fashion. Ironically, so are brick-and-mortar bank branches, once derided as costly appendages. This has precipitated a structural reshuffle in the deposit market that is bound to have some consequences for bank bottom-lines. As industry chips fall wherever they will, it is likely that banks with extensive branch networks will corner a larger share of the market for deposits. Some leading banks, in both the public and private sectors, have been investing in expanding their branch network steadily, making inroads into one district after another. They are combining this expanding physical presence with direct marketing through teams of sales officers and digital outreach efforts. Banks that are unable to invest as extensively in branch coverage will be forced to rely on a more costly mix of deposits and market borrowings. This is bound to shake up parts of the industry. Till, of course, the next episode of easy money.