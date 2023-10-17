A clear K-shape is visible in the housing loans getting disbursed
Summary
- Priority sector housing loans are lagging and indicate small buyers being priced out of the market
For a period of a little over three years from June 2020—after covid had just broken out—to June 2023, core inflation was higher than 5%. Over the last three months, it has been lower than 5%. In September, core inflation was at 4.6%, the lowest it has been since March 2020, when it was at 3.8%. Core inflation is the inflation among the items that remain, after leaving out food, fuel and light items in the consumer price index. They form 54.1% of the overall index.