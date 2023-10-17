A clear K-shape is visible in the housing loans getting disbursed

Of course, actions of central banks have consequences. Things don’t always work in just one direction. The trouble is that the other direction rarely gets talked about. When RBI and almost every other central bank pushed rates down post-covid, it led to massive bubbles in stocks and cryptos and higher inflation. But there was very little talk about these bubbles in the communications of central banks. Now, as RBI has raised rates, the not-so-well-to-do have been pushed out even further from the housing markets, and there is very little talk about this K-shaped impact. Like the part does not always reflect the whole, the whole also rarely reflects all the parts.