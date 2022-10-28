A cliché that pulls world’s marketers to India’s door

When it comes to India, it seems every cliché is true, none more so than the “two Indias" one. Stand-up comedian Vir Das got heavily trolled on social media for pointing out some of them, like the contrast between the theoretical position women occupy in Indian society versus our actual track record on women’s safety, but that didn’t make them any less true. It is true, for instance, that India-educated technocrats run the world’s biggest technology companies – but not even 5 per cent of its freshly minted engineers have employable skills. It is equally true that statistically, we are a middle-income country – but equally true that we have the world’s largest population of absolute poor and rank towards the bottom of the world hunger index.