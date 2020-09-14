A coalition that could help secure our Afghan interests

While India is no doubt reviewing the challenge posed by China and calibrating its response as a crisis along the Line of Actual Control unfolds, the prevailing regional balance of power poses a dilemma of dealing with Beijing in the wider spectrum of political, economic and security relationships.An altered scenario means it may not be possible to immediately create another version of the “Northern Alliance" between India, Iran and Russia, but New Delhi has no intention of giving in to Chinese desire for regional preponderance. India has the wherewithal to effectively bridge gaps among their respective perceptions on what comes next in Afghanistan and how to counter Pakistan’s terror-oriented policies.