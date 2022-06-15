A common admission test could worsen higher education access5 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 09:54 PM IST
- Government schools need reforms so that students who can’t afford coaching to crack this test aren’t put at a disadvantage
The academic year for most school children in India has just begun. After a pandemic-induced gap of two years, children are again in classrooms. In the meantime, however, one significant change has been instituted for students in their final year (class 12) of high school. As proposed under the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP), a Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET), a single-window opportunity for admission to 53 central universities, is now in operation.