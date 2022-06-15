A common admission test could worsen higher education access

In the case of children in government schools as well, while an inverted U relationship exists between mothers’ education and enrolment in private tuition, affordability seems to be a major driving factor, as children with mothers who have not completed primary school were found to have the least enrolment in private tutoring. It may also be that even when mothers have completed higher secondary education, a higher proportion of children attending government schools are from poorer backgrounds, requiring mothers to be in paid work, thus leaving them less time for taking care of their children’s studies. Also, mothers themselves may have studied in government schools and could lack the quality education needed to help their children.