A comprehensive approach to competitiveness is what we need

A more prominent and all-encompassing definition of competitiveness has been given by Professor Michael Porter of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness, who defines competitiveness in terms of productivity. By productivity, it is meant that a country’s assets and its available labour force are effectively mobilized in order to create value. In simple terms, it is the value generated by each employee. Additionally, it is not all about efficiency but uniquely creating value for citizens in order to achieve sustained growth and prosperity. In purely economic terms, productivity can be calculated as output per input, emphasizing input efficiency. At the same time, it is not simply a matter of producing more using fewer resources. Value creation is primarily about meeting the requirements of various societal groups, whether they are consumers or producers themselves. For sustaining prosperity, the task is to produce more of what is consistent with the social view, rather than taking the derivative approach of more output with less input. A location-specific assessment of identifying enablers of productivity helps understand a region’s limitations and unique advantages that can enhance or blunt its competitive edge. A more detailed analysis of competition would provide sophisticated policy suggestions for sustaining prosperity. To understand how to make firms more competitive, the examination can be applied to smaller geographies and even down to the firm level. The prosperity of a place is not determined by the industries in which its local businesses compete, but instead by how well it competes using its human, financial and natural resources.

