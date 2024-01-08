A comprehensive assessment of deprivation must consider non-monetary metrics too
Summary
- Informed policy decision-making requires a grasp of how the hard-up are faring on multiple counts. Economists need reliable measures of multidimensional poverty for global comparisons.
The International Economic Association (IEA) conclave of 2023, a mecca for economists from all over the globe who meet once in three years, acknowledged last year as a difficult one, given how many mainstream assessments of a global recession and inflation went wrong. A need was emphasized for new intellectual ideas and methodological applications from beyond traditional economic thought, particularly in the context of scenarios in developing nations.