A comprehensive assessment of deprivation must consider non-monetary metrics too

A re-plugged conversation, citing recommendations offered as part of the Atkinson Commission’s report, How to Better Measure and Monitor Global Poverty, shaped this dialogue. The commission was created with the aim of advising the World Bank to move away from using a single monetary measure of poverty as a benchmark to monitor it. Paul Romer, chief economist of the Bank at the time, said that the Bank agreed with the commission’s call for the extreme poverty line to be called “the International Poverty Line (IPL)" at $2.15 per day (and expressed in local currencies). The commission’s report, however, emphasized the need to track non-monetary deprivations in three domains: educational outcomes, access to healthcare, and access to basic services such as water, sanitation and electricity.