A confrontation is brewing over the pandemic’s origin

After more than a year-and-a-half since the virus first emerged, there is hardly any clarity on its origins, despite it having spread around the world and killed almost 3.5 million people, by official counts. Perhaps there never will be any clarity, given the state of play and China’s reluctance to play ball. But it is imperative for the world to push for a transparent investigation, given the high stakes. This is not a bilateral matter between China and the US, though Biden’s recent decision may have opened up another front in an already challenging US-China relationship. Unless we know the origin of this pandemic, it would be very difficult to respond adequately and protect us from future such events. In the absence of an effective response the whole edifice of global governance, already under enormous stress, might just crumble. Biden has suggested that the US will keep working with like-minded partners across the world to “press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation."