Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle last week made heads turn. Be it the exit as information technology minister of Ravi Shankar Prasad, a prominent face of the government in taking on the opposition, or the dropping as health minister of Harsh Vardhan, who had faced criticism over our fight against covid, or even the induction of technocrats into the council of ministers, Modi’s reset of our administrative apparatus was a sharply calculated affair. But what evoked more than just trivial wonder was the creation of a ministry for cooperation. It aroused curiosity and suspicion in equal measure. Some opposition leaders seem to have gone into a panicky huddle over the real intent of the decision. The government’s stated objective is to boost the country’s cooperative movement by assuring it an “administrative, legal and policy framework" of its own. The new ministry, in the Centre’s words, “will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives". It will thus have a more expansive agenda than the department for this sector that existed earlier under the agriculture ministry.

Innocuous as that may seem, our cooperative sector has long had underlying networks of political patronage and symbiotic patterns of sustenance, and sceptics suspect a hidden design aimed at weakening the grip of opposition parties on cooperatives in key states such as Maharashtra. These voluntary associations are collectives of small producers formed with a purpose: to leverage the power of collective bargaining and secure better terms in a market situation of many sellers and few buyers. This model has served farmers well in many cases, Gujarat’s dairy cooperative behind the success of Amul being the prime example. Where state funding is involved, however, entanglements of politics tend to follow. This is especially so in large agrarian belts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The sector’s regulation has always been weak and a kind of omerta code may have kept reform calls muffled. Cooperative banks, a cesspool of behest lending, recently had to be drawn under the regulatory oversight of our central bank after a rash of scandals put people’s savings at threat. Other collectives could now get a look-in from a ministry under the charge of home minister Amit Shah. As those in Maharashtra’s sugar belt are dominated by leaders of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, a coalition that kept power in Mumbai away from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the political implications of the ministry’s moves would be under close watch. Qualms have been expressed about what it may imply for “cooperative federalism", in particular, as the sector so far has been under the purview of states. A centralized agenda of legislation is likely to get opposition hackles up.

What cannot be faulted is Modi’s emphasis on cooperatives at this juncture. The Centre needs to allay farmer fears of being bullied by large corporate procurers if it is to gain greater buy-in for its farm reforms, and cooperative farming could offer an answer to asymmetries of market heft. The ministry could encourage cultivators to join hands. Yet, for significant headway to be achieved, any government action plan for this politics-sensitive sector must achieve a wide political consensus. Any pursuit of ends that betray motives of realpolitik would harm the broader national cause. Cooperatives remain relevant in the countryside and our brand new ministry for them must live up to its name.

