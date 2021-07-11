A cooperation ministry must live up to its name

Innocuous as that may seem, our cooperative sector has long had underlying networks of political patronage and symbiotic patterns of sustenance, and sceptics suspect a hidden design aimed at weakening the grip of opposition parties on cooperatives in key states such as Maharashtra. These voluntary associations are collectives of small producers formed with a purpose: to leverage the power of collective bargaining and secure better terms in a market situation of many sellers and few buyers. This model has served farmers well in many cases, Gujarat’s dairy cooperative behind the success of Amul being the prime example. Where state funding is involved, however, entanglements of politics tend to follow. This is especially so in large agrarian belts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The sector’s regulation has always been weak and a kind of omerta code may have kept reform calls muffled. Cooperative banks, a cesspool of behest lending, recently had to be drawn under the regulatory oversight of our central bank after a rash of scandals put people’s savings at threat. Other collectives could now get a look-in from a ministry under the charge of home minister Amit Shah. As those in Maharashtra’s sugar belt are dominated by leaders of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, a coalition that kept power in Mumbai away from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the political implications of the ministry’s moves would be under close watch. Qualms have been expressed about what it may imply for “cooperative federalism", in particular, as the sector so far has been under the purview of states. A centralized agenda of legislation is likely to get opposition hackles up.

